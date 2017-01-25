‘Calendar Girls’ Playing At Orpheum Theater

by Ahtra Elnashar

“Calendar Girls” will be playing at the Annie Zabel Studio at the Orpheum Theater now through February 5. The eccentric play is based on a true story.

The play is presented by the Sioux Empire Community Theatre, which describes the plot as the following:

“When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow WI members to pose nude with them for an “alternative” calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women’s charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie’s friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.”

Melissa Sutton, who plays Cora in the production, says the play is very close to her heart because she lost her mother to leukemia.

Artistic Director Patrick Pope is calling “Calendar Girls” the “most important” production he’s ever done because it highlights the importance of female artists making their voices heard.

The play runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information about the play and for ticket sales, click here.