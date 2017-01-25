Crews Continue To Plow Streets; Expect To Be Done Tomorrow Afternoon

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Crews are continuing to plow streets around Sioux Falls and officials say they got off to a late start last night due to the snow not letting up much.

Sioux Falls street manager Galynn Huber says crews will be working in 12-hour shifts to get streets cleared off and he estimates they will be done around mid-afternoon tomorrow.

Police have already begun issues tickets for cars parked on the street during snow alerts and that ticket will run you $35.

Huber says they are willing to swing by again once cars are removed, “If by chance you live on a street and there’s a car that we plowed around, once the car is moved, if you call us, we will come back and plow that back for you.”

Crews are using snow gates but the amount of snow we got can cause an overflow and limit the effectiveness. Officials are also reminding residents that it is illegal to blow snow back into the street.

As for when crews are getting to your neighborhood Huber says they plan to hit the East and West streets in zone 2 around 8 p.m. tonight. They will then move to the North and South streets in Zone 2 around 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Snow pickup in Zone 1 is expected to begin at 1 a.m. Friday.

If you’re unsure about your zone, you can click the text here: Zone Map