The Empire Mall And LifeScape Team Up To Host Walk ‘N Roll

23rd annual Mall Walk will host LifeScape programming.

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The Empire, a Simon mall, and LifeScape Ambassadors will once again host the annual Mall Walk to support LifeScape. The event will be held on February 4 at 9:30 a.m., and an awards ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m.

The goal is to raise more than $100,000 to support LifeScape, a non-profit organization that empowers children and adults with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. The money will be used to purchase therapy equipment and wish list items for LifeScape’s beneficiaries, and to support LifeScape’s other initiatives, including the Center for the Arts, which produces community art and play productions.

Participants will be directed along a 1.2 mile course around the mall, filled with entertainment, including mascots, face painting, and music along the way, and can earn prizes based on money raised.

“It is always fun to see the amazing turnout we get here at The Empire each year,” said Kirsten Schaffer, director of marketing and business development at The Empire. “We are proud to partner with such a life-changing organization.”