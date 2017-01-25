Gross Honored, Bono Talks Wrestling

SDSU wrestling coach talks about progress his team is making

by Mark Ovenden

IRVING, Texas – South Dakota State University’s Seth Gross was named Monday as Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week after winning a top-10 matchup over the weekend.

The seventh-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds, Gross defeated second-ranked Kaid Brock of Oklahoma State, 6-4, in dual action on Jan. 22. A sophomore from Apple Valley, Minnesota, and a returning NCAA qualifier, Gross has posted a 19-1 overall record so far this season, including a 9-0 mark in duals.

Gross is the third Jackrabbit wrestler to be named Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week this season. David Kocer (174 pounds) received the award Nov. 7, with Luke Zilverberg (165 pounds) earning the recognition on Jan. 9.

SDSU returns to action Saturday with a pair of duals at Edwardsville, Illinois. The Jackrabbits are scheduled to wrestle host SIUE at 2:30 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. dual against Gardner-Webb.