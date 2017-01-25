Harrisburg North Middle School Students reflect on Inauguration Trip

by Rebecca David

HARRISBURG, S.D.- Many of us watched President Trump take the oath of office last week from our TV’s, computers, or smart phones, but around 60 Harrisburg North middle school students watched it happen in person.

“I just really was amazed by how much seeing something in person is way better than just talking about it in the classroom,” says Megan Verley, Harrisburg eighth grade student.

It was a once in a lifetime opportunity that these Harrisburg Middle School students will never forget.

“I got to sit pretty close and I got to actually kind of see him. Like his actual face is kind of cool seeing him up that close,” says Jack Christianson, Harrisburg eighth grade student.

Jack Christianson says the moment was surreal, but he’s not the only one who felt that way.

“I don’t think I can explain it in one word. The overall trip was just amazing and it had a lot of different emotions like jack said and it was just an amazing experience over all,” says Verley.

So in moments where they were left without words, the best way that Jack and his classmate Megan could express their feelings was through photos.

“It was just a really great experience just because I mean it’s one of those things that I might never get to do again, “ says Christianson.

The students say they had a full weekend witnessing protests, waking up early, and walking miles to the inauguration site, but they wouldn’t trade the memories they have brought back home.

“It was kind of chaotic in a way, but it was like an experience I would want to do again because you don’t really get to experience that in South Dakota, so it was fun, “ says Verley.

The students say a big thanks to their history teacher for making this trip possible.