Health Trends To Know In 2017: Fit Chic LA
Annie Mello, the Fit Chic from CPMFITness, shares health trends
It’s a new year, and that means new health trends that could be great options to incorporate into your diet.
Annie Mello, the Fit Chic from CPMFITness, says there a few things to look out for this year that’s going to be popular.
- Green Vegetables
- Cleansing Soups
- Seaweed
- Golden Lattes
- Coconut
Watch the video above to see how Annie uses these trendy foods! Plus, get more recipes from Annie on her FitChicLA blog here.