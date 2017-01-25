Health Trends To Know In 2017: Fit Chic LA

Annie Mello, the Fit Chic from CPMFITness, shares health trends

by Sarah Blakely

It’s a new year, and that means new health trends that could be great options to incorporate into your diet.

Annie Mello, the Fit Chic from CPMFITness, says there a few things to look out for this year that’s going to be popular.

  1. Green Vegetables
  1. Cleansing Soups
  1. Seaweed
  1. Golden Lattes
  1. Coconut

Watch the video above to see how Annie uses these trendy foods! Plus, get more recipes from Annie on her FitChicLA blog here.

