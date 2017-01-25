Leighton Stays In Madison For College Career

Madison standout changes mind about USD, will play for Dakota State

by Mark Ovenden

MADISON, S.D. – Josh Anderson, Dakota State University head football coach, is excited to announce the signing of the Class ’11A’ Player-of-the-Year and Madison High School standout, Mason Leighton. He will graduate from Madison High School this spring and continue his football and education career at Dakota State this coming fall.

Leighton, 6-foot-1 and 175 lbs. wide receiver – was an integral member of the Bulldogs football team that advanced to the State Class ’11A’ championship game in the last four years, winning the state title the last two years. He was named to All-American, a member of the Argus Leader ‘Elite 45′ football team and received numerous football honors.

Leighton was also a two-time All-State and All-Conference recipient for the Bulldogs, under the guidance of Max Hodgen (who was a former NAIA Football All-American at Dakota State and was inducted into the DSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015). He was selected as the Joe Robbie Award winner (Most Valuable Player in the state championship game) twice for his outstanding performances during the State Class ’11A’ championship games in the last two seasons.

In the recent state championship game, Leighton caught six receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns to earn the most valuable player honor for Madison.

Leighton finished his 2016 season with 47 receptions for 927 yards and caught 16 touchdowns for Madison. He finished his high school career with 93 catches for 1,952 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

He also played defensive back for the Bulldogs where he registered a total of 52 tackles (40 solo) and caught 11 interceptions (total of 296 yards return) in 2016.

Leighton also lettered in basketball, track and baseball for Madison. He was recognized as Academic All-State for his academic excellence in the classroom.