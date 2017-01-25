NTSB Says Pilot Error Is Cause For 2014 Plane Crash

by Adel Toay

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that pilot error was the cause of a November 2014 small plane crash in Montana that killed a Lead priest.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports Father Peter Kovarik was the only passenger aboard a single-engine Cessna 170B private airplane.

Kovarik, who owned the plane, flew out from the Black Hills Airport at around 11 a.m on Nov. 28, 2014. A flight plan was not filed, but also wasn’t required.

Authorities were notified of Kovarik’s disappearance the following day, and Spearfish Civil Air Patrol cadets found the wreckage later that day in Montana.

The NTSB has ruled that Kovarik lost control of his plane while maneuvering around mountain terrain.

Toxicology reports show there were no findings of carbon monoxide, cyanide, volatiles or drugs.

There were no witnesses to the crash.