Premier Center Finishes 2016 With $2.1 Million Operating Income, Increased Attendance

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Denny Sanford Premier Center finished its second full calendar year with higher net operating income and attendance than 2015, due in part to a large number of touring events and big ticket sales.

Net operating income, which is revenue minus expenses, came in at $2,145,904 for the venue. Attendance increased by about 25,000 over the previous year to 671,098.

“As evidenced by these numbers, we continue to enjoy strong ticket sales support from the region,” says Terry Torkildson, General Manager of the Denny Sanford Premier Center. “Venues are expensive to operate so we are pleased that we continue to get a lot of touring events coming to the Premier Center.”

The Premier Center’s increased attendance total came on fewer event dates than last year. Counting days that had more than one event or session—such as Summit League basketball tournament games—the venue logged 119 event dates in 2016.

Sold out events included Paul McCartney, the highest grossing concert in state history, and Carrie Underwood, the largest attended event to date for the PREMIER Center. Other sell outs were Blake Shelton, Journey, Toby Keith’s performance for the South Dakota Cattleman’s Foundation, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, all three dates of the Professional Bull Riders event, and one Sioux Falls Stampede game night.

“The venue has been very busy with some amazing touring events,” says Chris Semrau, Assistant General Manager at the Premier Center who books events. “We are thrilled by the number of sold out events this past year and are off to a great start of a dynamic year of events in 2017.”

The venue also wrote a check for almost $1.9 million for sales tax from the entire complex and Orpheum Theater Center. Of that amount, $1.5 million came from the Premier Center.