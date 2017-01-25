Senate Panel To Debate Repeal Of Government Ethics Overhaul

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE, S.D. (AP)– A Senate panel is set to consider a Republican-backed bill that would repeal a sweeping government ethics overhaul approved by South Dakota voters in November.

The Senate State Affairs Committee will hear the bill Wednesday. It would dismantle the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

The full House voted Tuesday to approve the bill, which is moving quickly through the Legislature.

Initiative supporters say lawmakers are attempting to thwart the will of the voters. Republican legislators have criticized the campaign for the ballot measure as deceptive and have said the initiative is likely unconstitutional.

Before session, GOP legislators and others challenged the ballot measure’s constitutionality in court. A judge put the initiative on hold while the lawsuit moves forward.