Sioux Empire Community Theater Presents ‘Calendar Girl’

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A production based on the true story of a group of women who take on a unique project to help fight cancer has arrived in Sioux Falls. “Calendar Girls” is now showing at the Orpheum Theater through February 5th.

Here tonight with a preview is Patrick Pope- the Producing Artistic Director at the Sioux Empire Community Theater along with cast members Julie Sauer and Marty Presley.