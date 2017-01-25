Sioux Empire Farm Show Kicks Off

Sioux Falls Chamber Of Commerce Expects Around 30,000 People To Visit

by Jack Eble

Sioux Falls is once again welcoming the 64th annual Sioux Empire Farm Show this week.

The Sioux Falls Fairgrounds will host the livestock portion of the show

The Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center and Sioux Falls Arena will focus on crop farming.

Show Manager Cindy Christensen said the show is projected to generate $2.5 million for the area’s economy.

However, she said there’s more to hosting the event.

“The most important thing is we’re honoring our agriculture producers, which is the biggest economic driver in our state,” said Christensen.

The 2017 Show Chairman, Jo Beal, said it helps bring in people from across the state and surrounding areas in to meet the agriculture community.

“It’s a great way to celebrate and bring these producers in and show them, the community, that this is actually the backbone of South Dakota,” said Beal.

While this may appear like an agriculture experts’ haven, Beal said they see this as a “come one, come all” event.

“People will come over and talk to you, tell you all about. There are booths to go to and you can get information there,” said Beal.

More than 150 volunteers helped set up the farm show.

Beal said the mindset is that this is the least they can do for the Ag community.

“These producers are here for a reason and they are our future because without the sustainability of these producers, we’re not going to eat nor are we going to have anywhere to be without the food that they produce for us,” said Beal.

It’s free admission to any event during the Sioux Empire Farm Show.

Tuesday’s 4-H and FFA Invitational calf shows were postponed to Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

For more information on the Sioux Empire Farm Show’s events, follow the link here.