Skyforce To Be Featured Tonight On NBA TV

Skyforce To Be Featured Tonight On NBA TV

by Mark Ovenden

NBA TV was in Sioux Falls 10 days ago to put a story together on how successful the franchise has been over 28 years and the love affair the fans in the city have with the D-League team. And what makes it intriguing from the NBA’s standpoint is that the Force are affiliated with the Miami Heat. Most NBA teams own team very close to them geographically. But it’s worked well for the Skyforce and the Heat despite the distance.