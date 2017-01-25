Snow Alert Issued In Sioux Falls

No parking on emergency snow routes

by Kelsie Passolt

Snow is covering much of the Sioux Empire after Tuesday’s snowstorm. Many cities are tackling the weather by issuing snow alerts. That includes Sioux Falls.

Crews are plowing busy streets and highways in the area. In Sioux Falls, plows will clean up neighborhood streets once the snow stops falling and emergency routes are clear. Drivers cannot park on emergency routes. If you do, you could get a ticket or your car could be towed. After 1 a.m. Wednesday, city plows will tackle the all streets in Zone 3, which is nearly every area outside of downtown. That means any cars parked on those streets will be subject to ticketing and towing.

Cleanup for Zone 2 will start up Wednesday evening around 8 p.m. on east and west streets. At that time, all vehicles parked on those streets will be subject to ticketing and towing. All north and south streets in Zone 2 will be plowed starting Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Plowing on all Zone 1 streets will start Friday at 1 a.m.

