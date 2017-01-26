The Daily Scoop 1-26-2017

by Sarah Blakely

The Daily Scoop is our morning segment that highlights all things trending on social media.

Train Plows Semi Truck on Tracks

Police dashcam video shows the exact moment a train slammed into a Fed-Ex truck in Utah.

A North Salt Lake police officer’s dashcam shows the train just missed the truck’s cab.

The accident happened Saturday morning. As you can see in the video, the crossing arms were not down and the lights were not flashing to warn drivers of the approaching train. It’s believed the crossing arms may have been affected by heavy snow and ice.

No one was seriously hurt.

Father-Daughter Duet Goes Viral

We dare you to resist this adorable four year old’s rendition of Randy Newman’s “Toy Story” hit, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” She sings along with her dad in the sweetest duet.

Claire and dad, Dave, released a studio version last October, but this “live” version was uploaded about a week ago. It has since been viewed over four million times!

You can watch the full video here.