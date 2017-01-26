Developers Needed For Downtown Railyard Transformation

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls officials are looking for developers to transform the Downtown Railyard.

Today the city announced it’s starting the process of finding companies interested in helping with the redevelopment. By summer the city will choose which ones it wants to work with. The Railyard is about ten acres of property that could be turned into businesses and housing.

“What we’re trying to do is to be broad in casting our net to make sure we can receive the best proposals or the grandest vision. Certainly, someone can come in and say ‘hey, I want to be a master developer, I want all 10 acres, here’s my proposal,” said Daren Ketcham the Sioux Falls Community Development Director.

Developers interested in working with the city must submit their requests by March 9th, with construction slated to begin in Spring of 2018.