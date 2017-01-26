Full Senate To Take Up Voter-Approved Ethics Overhaul Repeal

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE, S.D. (AP)– The South Dakota Senate plans to take up a Republican-backed bill that would sweep away a government ethics overhaul approved by voters in November.

The chamber on Thursday is scheduled to consider the bill, which would repeal the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

The Senate is likely the last stop before the bill reaches GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who supports it.

Initiative supporters say lawmakers are attempting to thwart the will of the voters who passed the law. Republican legislators have criticized the campaign for the ballot measure as deceptive and have said the initiative is likely unconstitutional.

The embattled law isn’t in effect while a legal challenge from Republican legislators and others moves forward.