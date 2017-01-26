Hy-Vee Chef Scott Teal Talks Healthy Meal Prep

by Ahtra Elnashar

With busy schedules and winter weather, it’s hard to find the motivation to eat right and prepare healthy meals. However, with some simple meal prep your efforts will go a long way. Chef Scott Teal from Hy-Vee teaches classes at the Hy-Vee on South Louise Avenue, including one that teaches you how to prepare simple meals that can serve four to six people and be stored in the freezer.

His next class is this Saturday, January 27 starting at 2 p.m. Teal says all the meals are “chef-inspired and dietitian-approved.” He says all the meals prepared in the class can be cooked in either a slow cooker or an oven at home.

Some of the meals that will be made at this Saturday’s class include Kansas City pulled pork, sticky India chicken with tandoori bread, and stuffed peppers. After the class, students will also get a recipe packet with everything they prepared that day.

The class is $85 and covers the cost of the food. To book a spot in this Saturday’s class, call 605-361-0313 by noon on Friday.

For more information about this class and more of Chef Scott Teal’s classes, click here.