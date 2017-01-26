Initiated Measure 22 Moves Closer To Repeal

Senate State Affairs Commission Approves Repeal Bill, Moves To Senate Floor Thursday

by Jack Eble

The intent of Initiated Measure 22 was to limit political gifts, set up public funding for donations and establishes an ethics commission.

In November, it passed in South Dakota with 51 percent support.

Since, it has had a bumpy road.

A judge placed a temporary injunction on the measure, which prevents it from going into effect until review by the state Supreme Court.

The legislature, however, has taken the matter into its own hands.

House Bill 1069 would fully repeal Initiated Measure 22.

It’s already gone through the House and now awaits the Senate.

With an emergency clause attached, Initiated Measure 22 would be repealed immediately if Governor Dennis Daugaard were to sign it.

He voiced his support for repeal at his State of the State address.

Supporters of the repeal such as Representative Greg Jamison said an initiated measure cannot create an ethics commission or appropriate funds.

“There are, at least, a couple pieces that we knew, right away, were a problem and so if we know that going down, why wait for the court to come back with a ruling that’s going to say the same thing?” said Jamison.

He also said law makers are already coming with ideas on what better to replace Initiated Measure 22 with.

“Maybe we don’t get them all done and maybe we’ll have to do more next year, but we’re going to do something before we go home because nobody wants to go home and answer to the constituents that we repealed IM 22 and we didn’t do anything,” said Jamison.

Initiated Measure 22 Co-Chairman Darrell Solberg said he does not see the legislature’s efforts in the best interest of the voters.

“What they are is they’re threatened. The rigged system works well for them today,” said Solberg.

He said he sees the repeal as a way of circumventing the voters to create a replacement that is less strict.

“We have had too many things go on in South Dakota that has caused people to be skeptical of politics. EB-5, Gear Up, and no-bid contracts,” said Solberg.

Solberg said he would have preferred to see the Supreme Court rule on what the citizens voted for.

“It’s in plain language. The will of the people, they knew what they were voting for and they want it. Now, the legislature is saying, no, they don’t want it. We’re going to make up your minds for you,” said Solberg.

Jamison wants to assure voters that they are working tirelessly to come up with better solutions to answer the same voter concerns.

“If we come home at the end of session and we haven’t provided decent solutions to answering the issues that IM 22 brought up and voters intended to have taken care of then you can hold me accountable and hold all of us accountable,” said Jamison.

Wednesday afternoon, the Senate State Affairs Commission approved the repeal bill.

It will now move to a debate on the Senate floor, where it will be debated on Thursday.

Lawmakers expect the Senate to pass the repeal and get the bill to Governor Daugaard’s desk by the end of this week.