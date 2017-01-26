Landlord Dealing With Aftermath Of Trashed Home

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man who rented out his home is now going through a nightmare.

He worked hard to fix up a house, but he says it was trashed by renters.

And now he’s left picking up the pieces.

“Every spot here needs to be cleaned,” says Andy Gibson as he walks around his home on S. Euclid Avenue. “I’m mad.”

Gibson rented out his place eight months ago to a couple named George and Jennifer Zimmer.

He did a background check through the police department and says everything checked out.

“It started out really good, and they were friendly,” says Gibson.

Until the landlord says he started to have issues with rent.

“It ended up being December 20, 21 and I said you guys need to pay rent,” says Gibson.

After never receiving December rent, Gibson took matters into legal hands, going through the eviction process.

When he was allowed to enter his home, he found trash, animal feces and urine, clogged toilets and even what looks like a bullet hole through the upstairs window.

“Everything is wrecked, everything that I have re-done in this house, everything needs to be done again.”

It’s a story a North Carolina man says he knows all too well.

“They are very good at what they do and they’ve perfected it,” says Matt Bocan.

Back in 2013, Bocan was cutting ties with Sioux Falls and needed to rent out his home on Denton Avenue.

He signed a lease with the Zimmer’s, but a warning call from a previous landlord came 15 days later.

“My heart sank and I started researching and researching, and what I found was crazy,” says Bocan.

In that short amount of time, Bocan too found the carpet in his home was covered in what he believed was dog feces and urine.

“My friend is standing inside with his socks, he walked outside and he said you could see a trail of footprints like he walked through a puddle,” says Bocan. “It was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen.”

Bocan also evicted the family.

He says he never likes to hear someone else is going through a similar experience that he did.

Gibson is still in contact with George Zimmer.

On Wednesday afternoon Gibson says Zimmer texted him saying he will be stopping by the home this weekend with a U-Haul to pick up their personal items and clean the house.

A website with a landlord blog, has even been created to warn landlords.

It’s called ‘The Zimmer Experience’.

It dates back to 2013.