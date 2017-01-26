Names Have Been Released In Early Morning Crash On Monday

by Adel Toay

CANISTOTA, S.D. – Gabriel Ramirez, 26, of Freeman, S.D., has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Canistota.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling west on South Dakota Highway 42 when it drifted across the center line. The driver of an eastbound 1997 Ford F350 pickup made an evasive move to the right to avoid the other pickup, but the two vehicles collided.

Ramirez, who was driving the Silverado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, 64-year-old Randall Schryvers of Douglas, S.D., was transported to a Mitchell hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. Whether either driver was wearing a seatbelt is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the McCook County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgewater Fire Rescue, Bridgewater Ambulance, McCook County Fire Rescue and McCook County Ambulance.