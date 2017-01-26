One Observed For Smoke Inhalation In Evening House Fire

by Sarah Blakely

At 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 26793 Meadow Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached garage of the home.

The fire was extinguished with 45 minutes of arrival. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire trucks, 6 support vehicles and 24 firefighters. Crews were also assisted by Tea Fire, SD Air Guard Fire, Hartford Fire, Lennox Fire, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, Humboldt Ambulance, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department and Red Cross.

One civilian was observed for smoke inhalation and there were no firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind you to check the batteries in your smoke alarms.