Scoreboard Wednesday, January 25th

Scoreboard Wednesday, January 25th

by Mark Ovenden

Scoreboard Wednesday, January 25th

NBA D-League

Skyforce @ Reno

Men’s Basketball

USD vs. Western Illinois

SDSU @ Denver

Northwestern vs. Dordt

DWU @ Morningside *Ppd. to Thursday

Briar Cliff @ Mount Marty *Ppd. to Thursday

Dakota State @ Grace *Ppd. to Thursday

Women’s Basketball

Northwestern vs. Dordt

DWU @ Morningside *Ppd. to Thursday

Briar Cliff @ Mount Marty *Ppd. to Thursday