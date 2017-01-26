Senate Delays Vote On Repeal Of Government Ethics Overhaul

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Senate has postponed voting on a Republican-backed bill that would sweep away a voter-approved government ethics overhaul.

The chamber was to vote Thursday on the bill, which would repeal the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

The chamber briefly considered the bill, but a group of legislators supported a procedural move to delay more debate until next week. It had been barreling through the Legislature since its first hearing Monday.

Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard supports the repeal bill. Initiative supporters say lawmakers are attempting to thwart the will of the voters who passed the law.

The embattled law isn’t in effect while a legal challenge from Republican legislators and others moves forward.