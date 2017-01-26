Sioux Falls Farm Show Displays Growth Of Tech In The Field

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – At the Sioux Empire Farm Show, they are featuring nearly 400 total exhibits, that number, managers say, is the most they’ve ever had in all the states they travel to.

A good number of those exhibits show new technology that is being features in the agriculture community.

From state of the art trackers to new computerized additions to equipment, some say it shows the growing trend of tech and “AG” a trend that some experts say will continue to make life easier out in the fields.

“As technology increases and more gets incorporated, it’s only going to make it more automated. we look at some of the announcements we’ve seen this summer on different automation technologies that we’re seeing. it’s going to make it quite a bit easier for farmers and growers going forward,” said Trevor Mckown the Precision Planting Region Manager

One of the many tech products on display is precision planting’s new “smart-firmer.” It’s a sensor that addresses variability in fields to help planters locate the areas that are best for seeds.