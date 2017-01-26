South Dakota Receives Failing Grad In Tobacco Control Report

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The nation’s leading preventable cause of early death is tobacco. Today The American Lung Association gave each of the 50 states a grade for their tobacco control laws and policies.

South Dakota received a failing grade in 4 of the 5 categories. The State managed a “B” for “smokefree air” policies, but failed in areas like tobacco prevention funding, tobacco tax rates, and access to services to help people quit smoking.

In comparison, neighbors North Dakota and Minnesota received mostly “A”s and “B”‘s from the organization.