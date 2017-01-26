Staying Safe While shoveling

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It was a sight you saw on nearly every block this morning. People shoveling their way out of the driveway, but when it comes to shoveling Dr. Christine Brandner suggests using a straight blade shovel for pushing the snow. For picking it up, she suggests using a lighter shovel.

“That lightness allows you to get in there and you can still do some pushing,” says Christine Brandner, Chiropractic Doctor at Sioux Falls Chiropractic.

Dr. Brandner says less weight means you are less likely to hurt yourself while performing this winter-time task.

“So what we want to do is lift with your knees bent and then what we want to do is carry it and move your feet. One of my rules of thumb is if you move your toes, move your nose,” says Brandner.

Brander says the key is to avoid twisting, but for anyone who does hurt themselves while shoveling. Be sure to loosen the muscles right away.

“Some lateral stretching and some moving, don’t go in the house and sit on a chair or couch for several hours,” says Brandner.

Of course, experts’ number one recommendation is to invest in a snow blower, to take a lot of the work off of your body. But for those who must make due with manual labor, be sure to shovel throughout the day in small spurts instead of a last-minute haul.

“People sometimes wait until the very end and try to do it all at once and number one it’s very heavy. There’s a lot of snow and there’s a higher chance of injury because of the weight of the snow but also giving your body a break is key,” says Brandner.

Brandner says always listen to your body and if you feel any pain, stop right away. For more tips visit Sioux Falls Chiropractic.