Tech Tip Today: Can I Unsend A Gmail Message

by Adel Toay

Cathy asks ‘In Gmail can I un-send a message?’ What do you think? The answer is yes, but you have to enable the option first. On your computer, open Gmail and go to settings. On the left menu look for the undo send section and enable undo send specify the amount of time to decide if you want to unsend a message. Don’t forget to click ‘save changes’ at the bottom of the page. Once you’ve enabled this feature after sending an email you will receive a notice that your message has been sent with the option to undo it. I’m Francie Black with your Tech Tip Today. For more great tips check out techtangotoday.com