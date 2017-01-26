Trial Date Set For SF Man Accused Of Murdering Transgender Woman

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A tentative trial date is set for a Sioux Falls man accused of murdering a trans-gender woman on New Year’s Day. 25-year-old Joshua LeClaire’s trial will start on April 10th.

The date, however, is subject to change. LeClaire is facing first and second degree murder charges as well as multiple manslaughter charges. The first and second degree murder charges carry a minimum in life in prison and if found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

He is accused of stabbing 28 year old Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow to death on New Year’s Day in an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls.