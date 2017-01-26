White House Names South Dakota Native to Staff

Andrea Thompson named National Security Advisor

by Tom Hanson

Vice President Mike Pence announced the appointment of Colonel Andrea Thompson as Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the vice president.

Thompson is a Harrisburg native and recently retired from the army.

On the White House Website Pence says “Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge as a career military intelligence officer and combat veteran to her role as my National Security Advisor.

Thompson graduated with honors from the University of South Dakota. She was recently in Sioux Falls for a retirement ceremony.