Mitchell Police Arrest 6 In Connection To Tuesday Night Robbery

by Adel Toay

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police arrested 6 people regarding a business burglary that took place Tuesday night. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody on Third Degree Burglary charges. A 17-year-old male was also taken into custody for aiding and abetting.

The 16-year-old male allegedly broke a window in the building, entered the building through the broken window and stole several packs of cigarettes while the 17-year-old acted as a look out during the burglary.

In addition, two 18-year-olds were also arrested, Shilo Salway was arrested for aiding and abetting a Third Degree Burglary. Salway allegedly advised the juveniles on how to commit the burglary and allegedly told them where to find an object that was later used to break into the business. Isaiah Young was arrested for being an accessory. Young allegedly hid evidence regarding the burglary. Police later recovered these items.

-30-year-old Michelle Lynn Antoine was arrested because she allegedly had knowledge of who committed the burglary but did not report that information to law enforcement. The sixth arrested in connection was 27-year-old Allen Jess Lee Kilgore for the possession of stolen property. Kilgore allegedly had knowledge of who committed the burglary and where some of the stolen property was at but did not immediately report that information to law enforcement.

A tip from a Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers caller led to these arrests.