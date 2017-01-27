Augie, USF FB All-Americans

2 Vikes, 3 Cougars make D2 Football.com All-American team

by Mark Ovenden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana’s Trey Heid and Matt Heller have been named to the D2football.com All-America Second Team which was announced Thursday morning.

Heid is making his second straight appearance on the D2football.com All-America Team after earning Honorable Mention honors as a junior in 2015. This marks the second All-America honor for Heid in 2016. He was named to the National Football Coaches’ Association All-America First Team.

Heller has been named to three All-America teams in 2016. Heller earned Associated Press Little All-America First Team honors and D2CCA All-America Second Team honors.

Heid, a 6-foot-2, 199-pound quarterback from Lakeville, Minnesota, was a finalist for the 2016 Harlon Hill Trophy, which is given annually to the top player in NCAA Division II. Heid finished fourth on the national Harlon Hill ballot and was a candidate for the trophy in back-to-back seasons. He was named the NSIC’s Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season in 2016 after throwing for a single season record 3,582 yards and 41 touchdowns. Heid accounted for 51 total touchdowns leading the team with 721 rushing yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns. He led NCAA Division II averaged 391.2 yards of total offense and passed for 250-plus yards in six games while tossing four or more touchdown passes in 7 of 11 games.

Heid finished his career as the NSIC’s all-time leader in total offense (13,019 yards) and passing touchdowns (104). He is Augustana’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,476), passing touchdowns (105) and total offense yards (13,235).

Heller, a 6-foot, 195-pound receiver from Lakeville, Minnesota earned All-NSIC First Team honors in 2016 after finishing the year ranked second in the country with an Augustana single season record 1,490 receiving yards. He also led the NSIC and finished second in the country with 21 receiving touchdowns, which also set single season NSIC and Augustana records.

Heller hauled in 100-plus receiving yards in 8 of 11 games, including 240-plus yards twice. He caught a career-high three touchdown passes in a game on five separate occasions in 2016. Heller finished his career with 3,389 receiving yards and the most touchdown catches in program history, with 38.

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Max Mickey, Michael Mehling and Antonio Green of the #8 University of Sioux Falls Football Team have been named to the D2Football.com All-American team, according to an announcement today by the website. All three USF players were named to the second team.

The D2Football.com All-America team was selected by input from the D2Football.com staff, sports information directors, coaches, and scouts from across the country. USF was one of six teams nationally with three or more student-athletes named to the squad.

In 2016, the trio helped the Cougars win their first-ever NSIC championship and record its first-ever unbeaten regular season (11-0) at the DII level. The Cougars, which finished a DII-program best 12-1, recorded the school’s 12th unbeaten regular season overall. Mickey, Mehling and Green, who have combined for 11 All-American honors, played key roles as the Cougars earned its third straight postseason appearance and second straight NCAA DII playoff appearance. USF hosted two home playoff games for the first time, including its first playoff win (Azusa Pacific, 34-21) before falling in the second round in overtime to Harding, 27-24.

Mickey, who was named first team All-NSIC, earned his fourth All-American honor after being named to the second team on the American Football Coaches Association team, second team on HERO Sports and first team on the D2 Conference Commissioner’s Team.

One of the nation’s top backs all season, Mickey was named one of 42 candidates for the Harlon Hill Award as the DII’s top player. The junior standout from Holden, Mo., ranked in the top six nationally in six different statistical categories, including finishing first in NCAA DII in rushing yards per carry at 8.6. He was fifth nationally in rushing yards per game at 135.7 per game while sitting second in DII in rushing yards with 1,764. He was fifth in total TDs (22), and sixth in points scored (132) and rushing TDs (19).

Mickey, who has 13 100-yard rushing games in his career (fourth most in USF school history), set school records in yards per carry, average yards per game and total yards in a season. He and Green were part of a USF offense that ranked third in rushing yards per game at 308.1, seventh in total offense at 511.3 yards per game with 6,647 yards, the second highest total in school history, and 17th in scoring at 39.0 ppg.

In the first round of the playoffs, Mickey, a business administration major, rushed for 164 yards on 22 carries with three TDs. Six times in 2016 he had 150 yards or more yards against in a game as he set a career-high with 207 yards and a TD vs Bemidji State. Mickey was named NSIC Player of the Week on Oct. 10 after averaging 10.3 yards per carry with 15 carries for 156 yards and four total TDs in a win over SMSU when the Cougars rolled up 670 yards in total offense, the best total by the program at the DII level.

Mehling, who earned his second All-American honor after being named to the D2 Conference Commissioner’s Association earlier, was a leader on the USF defense that ranked second in the league in total defense (348.1) and scoring defense (19.6 ppg). USF finished 50th in DII in total defense.

A senior media studies and theatre major, Mehling, who was named first team All-NSIC, led in the league in tackles with 127, including a league-high 83 solo stops with his 6.4 per game ranking 10th nationally. In fact his 83 solo stops was the second most in NCAA DII.

Mehling, who had double digit tackles seven times with a career best 14 in a playoff loss to Harding, recorded 5.5 sacks and 15.0 TFLs (-69 yards) which ranks second in the league and first among linebackers. He had a TFL in nine different games this season. Nominated for the Cliff Harris Award as national DII player of the year, Mehling, who was NSIC Player of the Week on Oct. 24, has also forced two fumbles, recorded a pick six for 36 yards against Minot State as well as registered three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.

Green, a senior offensive guard from Dublin, Ga., earned his fifth All-American honor after being selected to the AP Little All-American Team, the D2 Conference Commissioner’s Association squad as well as being named to the Lindy’s Sports and Game Plan preseason All-American Teams in the summer of 2016. He was also USF’s first-ever finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award as DII’s top lineman.

Over his career, Green graded out at average of 89 percent, produced 194 knockdowns and allowed no sacks in 38 starts for USF. In 2015 and 2016, Green was a leader on one of the nation’s best offensive lines, which ranked in the top 10 nationally in lowest number of sacks allowed. In 2015, the USF offensive line allowed just four sacks, which led NCAA DII. Then in 2016, the USF offensive front allowed a total of 11 sacks, which ranked ninth nationally and first in the NSIC, despite a new zone blocking scheme, which has resulted in one of the nation’s top running attacks.

The Cougars set a school record with 4,005 rushing yards or 308.1 per game which ranked third in NCAA DII. USF averaged 6.9 per carry, which was more than a half-yard better than Wayne State (Mich.) at 6.24 and Harding at 6.18. Green was part of an offensive line that opened space to produce six games of 300 yards or more rushing, including three over 400 yards. The offense featured three of the top 11 leading per carry rushers (Max Mickey, 8.65 ypc, first; Luke Papilion, 7.48 ypc, third; and Justin Fulks, 6.55 ypc, 14th) in NCAA DII.

In addition, all three players are up for another All-American honor after being named to the Don Hansen Football Gazette Super Region First Team. It will be announced soon.