Avera Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At SF Airport

All 3 passengers are OK

by Sarah Blakely

An Avera Helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday night due to an engine failure.

Around 9:45 p.m. the helicopter landed safely on the south end of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. All three passengers on board are OK.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide details as they become available.