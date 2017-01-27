Billion Auto – Automotive Detailer in Dell Rapids

Billion Automotive

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Dell Rapids, SD

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers.

Automotive Detailers WANTED!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!

No experience is necessary.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

• Valid Driver’s license

• Good Communication Skills

• Efficient

• Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

jobs@billionauto.com

TO APPLY: Go to our career site and apply online using the URL below or stop by our Human Resource office in Sioux Falls (address above, connected to KDLT news station, open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm) to fill out an application.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-dell-rapids-sd/view/1412