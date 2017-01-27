Billion Auto – Part Time Cashier
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will include a couple evenings a week from 4pm-7pm, as well as rotating Saturdays 8am-6pm.
Duties:
• Post cash, credit card and check receipts.
• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.
• Make popcorn and coffee as needed all day.
• Keep pop and water cooler full.
• Keep cookies, candy and coffee stocked.
• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.
• Other duties as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
• High School Diploma or Equivalent
• Valid Driver’s License
• Organization skills and attention to detail
Contact Information:
Apply at our career site at http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1413