Billion Auto – Part Time Cashier

Billion Automotive

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will include a couple evenings a week from 4pm-7pm, as well as rotating Saturdays 8am-6pm.

Duties:

• Post cash, credit card and check receipts.

• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.

• Make popcorn and coffee as needed all day.

• Keep pop and water cooler full.

• Keep cookies, candy and coffee stocked.

• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.

• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• Valid Driver’s License

• Organization skills and attention to detail

Contact Information:

Apply at our career site at http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1413