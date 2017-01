Bizzy Izzy Flourless Bakery Loses Flour For Cleaner Eating

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Resolutions for many Americans include a change in diet, but if you’re feeling the slump a few weeks in, our guest today has some easy snacks that you don’t have to feel guilty about.

Sheila of Bizzy Lizzy Flourless Bakery joined us today with gluten free or flour free options that they offer.