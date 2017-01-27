“Brain Play” Exhibit Opens At Great Plains Zoo

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls opened a new, hands-on exhibit today to help keep kids engaged through the winter months.

The “Brain Play” exhibit is in the Delbridge Museum of Natural History. It features an augmented reality space where kids can interact with arctic animals and a “STEM” area with building toys and a Lego wall also included in this space are imagination playground blocks and music activities.

Zoo officials say the idea for the exhibit came from the success of the kids clinic in the “Great Room” lobby.

“That’s really become a destination for many of our member families, so we thought just a supersized version of a hands-on play experience would really be a hit with the families of Sioux Falls,” said Kylee Breems Sr. Director of Communications

The exhibit runs through the spring and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is free for Zoo members and $3 for non-members.