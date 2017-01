Dell Rapids And Lincoln Boys Win

Quarriers win at Vermillion, Lincoln downs Washington

by Mark Ovenden

The Quarriers of Dell Rapids got 27 points and 20 rebounds from Jeffrey Schuch as they picked up a big win at Vermillion 72-60. A.J. Plitzuweit had 32 as the Tanagers lost for just the 2nd time in 13 games. In boys “AA” basketball, the Lincoln Patriots rallied past Washington on their home floor 73-63