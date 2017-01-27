DWU Women Fall at Morningside

Big second half for Morningside hands DWU 3rd loss of season in Sioux City

by Mark Ovenden

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team could not answer the hot shooting from the No. 11 Morningside Mustangs in a Great Plains Athletic Conference battle as they fell 91-76 Thursday night in Sioux City, Iowa.

Both teams started the game hot as they traded 3-pointers as Morningside (17-6, 8-5 GPAC) took an 8-7 lead early in the first quarter. The Tigers (19-3 10-3 GPAC) regained the lead following a Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) jumper with 6:42 left in the quarter. The Mustangs took the lead on the next possession and did not let it go the rest of the quarter. Facing a 12-point deficit with 4:33 left in the half, the Tigers went on a 15-3 run to tie the game at 40 following a Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) jump shot.

The second half began in favor of the Mustangs as they started on a 22-2 run in the opening minutes. The Tigers relied heavily on 3-pointers in the third quarter, making fourvfrom behind the arc, while trailing 72-54 heading into the final stanza. The Tigers cut the lead down to 11 points after a Carr 3-pointer, but did not get any closer as they dropped their third GPAC game of the season.

Carr led the team with 18 points off the bench while Erica Herrold (Dimock, S.D.) scored 15 points. Ashley Bray (Anoka, Minn.) tallied 12 points and brought down six rebounds and Kristin Sabers (Mitchell, S.D.) added 11 points in 16 minutes. As a team, the Tigers shot 47 percent from the field and 11-of-22 from 3-point range.

The Tigers host No. 9 Hastings College for DWU Alumni Day at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.