Flu Cases On The Rise in South Dakota

Most Are H3 Virus

by Tom Hanson

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Health officials say the influenza virus is ramping up in South Dakota, with 134 new confirmed cases last week, nearly doubling the season’s total. State epidemiologist Lon Kightlinger says most flu cases in South Dakota are from the H3 virus that spreads quickly and comes with severe symptoms. Kightlinger says the virus can’t be avoided by “laying low” because catching it is as easy as walking through someone’s sneeze at the grocery store. The best way to avoid getting sick is by getting a flu shot. Kightlinger says health officials keep tabs on the number of flu shots given out, but the number for this season won’t be available until May.