The Last Day of a 20 Year Career: King Retires from The Inn on Westport

Donna King Retires as Executive Director from The Inn on Westport

by Anndrea Anderson

Since the day the doors to The Inn on Westport opened in 1996, Donna King has been there.

As Executive Director, her first priority has always been the residents.

“She leaves you with an impression that she really cares, and she does,” said Sylvia Henkin. “And she has a way of expressing herself that’s always up beat and I don’t ever remembering seeing her with a frown on her face. I don’t think she know how to frown!”

Even on her last day, that priority remains.

“As I’m bidding my farewells in the past couple of weeks my favorite words to the residents are, “I will be seeing you. I will be stopping in.’ They’re going to see my face here. I just have to see how everybody is doing.”

King says she’s considered retiring for the past few years, and finally decided this would be the year she went through with the decision. Knowing The Inn on Wesport will be left in good hands makes the decision a bit easier.

Kyrsten Fokken, who King hired as an Outreach Director 11 years ago, will be taking over the position. She’s been training under King for the past year.

“Donna, she really is the heart and soul of The Inn on Westport,” said Fokken. “She built us up from ground up; she’s always kept the focus and the philosophy on the resident. So moving forward, I plan to just keep building on the foundation she’s already built.”

Closing the book on a 20 year career comes with a lot of memories for King. She says looking back through pictures; she can remember nearly every resident. But the most rewarding thing to her has been the privilege of working in a place filled to the brim with wisdom.

“Even as I enter retirement they’re all telling me how to do this thing, and have wise words,” she says.

The most poignant piece of advice she’ll take with her on her next journey in life: “Do not stop keep going and do whatever you want to do in life, because now is the time!”

In her newly-acquired free time, King says she plans spend a lot time of reading, traveling, and visiting with family.