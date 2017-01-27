Magician Travis Nye Previews New Magic Classes

by Ahtra Elnashar

Local magician, Travis Nye is excited to announce that he will be offering magic classes in Sioux Falls.

The classes are designed for ages 8-12, but Nye says the classes can also be catered to adults. He says no experience is required to take the class and each session will offer an introductory class to explain what the student will learn.

Nye says parents are welcome to attend with their children to better understand the skills that go along with learning magic tricks. He says magic helps students learn confidence, communication skills and problem solving.

In addition to the classes, students will have access to a private Facebook group to help them make friends, share ideas and ask questions.

Nye grew up in southeast Iowa and has been practicing magic for 16 years. He lives in Sioux Falls and performs for schools, corporate events, private parties, and has a touring stage show known as Premonition Live. You can follow him on Twitter @travisnyemagic and Instagram @magicoftravisnye.

For more information about Travis Nye and his classes, watch the video above or click here.