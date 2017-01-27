March For Life Shows Gains By Abortion Opponents

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to express support for abortion opponents attending the March for Life in Washington.

“The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching — you have my full support!” Trump said in a tweet.

The March for Life is usually held on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision – Jan. 22 – but it was pushed back this year because of Trump’s inauguration.

Thousands of abortion opponents are gathering in the shadow of the Washington Monument for an annual rally that’s taken on new energy this year with President Donald Trump in office.

Vice President Mike Pence will address the crowd gathered for the March for Life, the first time a sitting vice president has done so. His visit prompted extra security for the annual rally. One of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, also is on the speakers’ list.

Glenn Miller, a 60-year-old cabinet maker from Coventry, Connecticut, says this is his fourth march and it’s easily the most enthusiastic. He says Trump has given a voice to those who oppose abortion and that the previous administration “didn’t care.”

He said he voted for Trump reluctantly because he didn’t feel like he had a choice. He says he’s been encouraged by the administration’s actions on abortion so far.

Trump has signed an executive order banning U.S. aid to foreign groups that provide abortions. And Republicans in Congress are seeking to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood and to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.