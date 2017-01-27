Opposition To Spearfish Park Remains Strong Even Without Fee

by Adel Toay

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Opposition to a proposed state park in Spearfish Canyon remains strong in that part of the state even after Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced that no entrance fees would be charged.

About 400 people turned out for a public hearing Thursday night on the proposed park, on the same day Daugaard made his announcement. Nearly all were opposed to the land swap that would make the park possible.

Dozens of people brought pamphlets with the word “No” on them as a message to Daugaard and state lawmakers that they don’t want the state park.

The Rapid City Journal reports majority leaders in both chambers have said the bill to push the land-exchange will likely die this session.