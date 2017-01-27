Tech Shows Growth In Agriculture Community

Hundreds Of Technology Advacements On Display At Sioux Empire Farm Show

by Jack Eble

At the Sioux Empire Farm Show, hundreds of tech advancements are on display.

It serves as an example for a trend that has grown annually.

Technological advancements continue to find their way on farming equipment is ways never seen before.

Trevor McKown, Region Manager for Precision Planting, said that is only going to keep growing.

“We look at some of the announcements we’ve seen this summer on different automation technologies that we’re seeing. It’s going to make it quite a bit easier for farmers and growers going forward,” said McKown.

Examples of the growing technology include Precision Planting’s “Furrow Jet” and “SmartFirmer” sensor.

As features continue to branch out from the computer world, McKown said it feeds the possibility of the farming future.

“The information that we’re needed, the technology that is needed within farming is just going to continue to grow,” said McKown.

The Sioux Empire Farm Show organizers say their 395 total displays are the most the show has ever offered.