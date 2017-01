USD Women Inspired By Loss To Bison

Coyotes hope to move into first in Summit with win Thursday against NDSU

by Mark Ovenden

The USD women have just one loss in Summit League play entering Thursday night’s game with NDSU in Vermillion. That loss came to the Bison in Fargo. Dawn Plitzuweit says they learned from the loss as the Coyotes try to improve to 18-3 over and get back into a tie with SDSU atop the conference standings.