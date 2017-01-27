USD Women Roll Past Bison 80-48

Coyotes move back into first place tie in Summit League with SDSU

by Mark Ovenden

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota used a 16-3 run to close the second half as the Coyotes came away with a 80-48 win over North Dakota State inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday night.

The win avenged South Dakota’s (18-3, 7-1 Summit League) only Summit loss, which came at the hands of the Bison (5-16, 3-5 Summit) on Jan. 4 in Fargo, N.D.

Coyote guard trio of sophomores Jaycee Bradley and Allison Arens along with freshman Ciara Duffy reached double digits. Bradley had 23 points, just one three shy of her career high, on 8-of-16 shooting. Duffy scored 18 points, grabbed five boards and dished out four assists. Arens added 11 points and three assists.

South Dakota continues its program record 24-game home winning streak and moves to 10-0 inside the Sports Center. It’s the third-longest active streak in the nation to UConn and Baylor.

North Dakota State was led by senior guard Taylor Thunstedt’s 16 points. Thunstedt was the only Bison to reach double figures as freshman guard Tyrah Spencer and freshman forward Reilly Jacobson reached seven a piece. Fargo native, freshman Sarah Jacobson, was held to three points tonight after scoring a career high 18 against the Coyotes five games ago in Fargo.

The Bison and the Coyotes traded baskets early on to end the first period in a 17-17 tie. South Dakota’s 16-3 run in the second quarter was sparked by a three from Duffy just before the media timeout. The Coyotes would drain four threes in the run while the Bison committed four turnovers.

The Coyotes would continue to build their lead to as much as 37 points midway through the fourth quarter with a made jumper by sophomore guard Kaitlyn Severyn.

Another record was nearly tied tonight as the Coyotes drained 16 3-pointers, one shy of the school record for 3-pointers made in a game. Duffy made six and Bradley added five. With the high volume of 3-point shooting, the Coyotes tallied a league-high 18 assists.

South Dakota also edged North Dakota State on the glass 35-28 with 10 offensive boards. Senior center Abigail Fogg tied her career high with 10 boards to lead the Coyotes. Fogg added seven points with a career high four blocked shots and two steals.

The Coyotes conclude its three-game home stand at 1 p.m. Saturday as they host Western Illinois inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.