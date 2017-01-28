Augustana Sweeps Doubleheader At Duluth

Viking Men Win 90-67, Women Victorious 77-63

by Zach Borg

MEN

DULUTH, Minn. – Augustana University men’s basketball got points from all 11 players, including five in double-figures, in a 90-67 win over the University of Minnesota Duluth (4-17, 3-12 NSIC) Friday night. The Vikings (15-6, 10-5 NSIC) shot 55 percent from the field and never looked back after building a 23-point halftime lead.

Jordan Spencer and John Warren both scored 13 points on the night to lead the Vikings. Mike Busack and Marcus Asmus each added 12 and Steven Schaefer pitched in with 11.

Spencer added five assists and three rebounds while Warren pitched in with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Andy Kerkman added eight points and four rebounds off the bench for the Vikings.

The Vikings finished the night 36 of 65 from the field, including 9 of 23 from 3-point range. Augustana forced 11 UMD turnovers, leading to 20 points. The Vikings also out-scored UMD 46-26 in the paint.

Minnesota Duluth shot 41.8 percent (23 of 55) from the field while hitting 8 of 29 from behind the arc. Charles Benson led the Bulldogs with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Benson was also 7 of 9 from the free throw line.

Augustana opened up a 9-3 lead in the first three minutes of the game and continued to build on it using a 10-2 run to take a 12-point lead at 19-7 after a 3-point-play by Warren with 13:17 left in the first half.

The Vikings used the strong start and quickly built a 19-point lead nearing the midway point of the first half. Beyer knocked down Augustana’s first 3-pointer of the night with 11:19 to play in the first giving the Vikings a 28-9 lead.

Minnesota Duluth used a 6-2 run to get within 15 after the under-10 media timeout but the Vikings stretched the lead back up to 19 getting four straight points from Spencer to make the score 34-15. Augustana hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the half, including one from Steven Schaefer with five seconds left, giving his team a 23-point halftime lead at 49-26.

Nine different players scored for Augustana in the first half, led by Busack who scored 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Augustana shot 58.3 percent (21 of 36) from the field, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

The Vikings forced eight turnovers in the first half and scored 13 points off of the UMD turnovers. The Bulldogs were led by Charles Benson who scored 12 points in the first half. UMD shot 38.5 percent (10 of 26) from the field, including 2 of 11 from behind the arc.

Spencer knocked down a three to start the scoring in the second half for the Vikings giving Augustana a 26-point lead at 52-26. UMD got within 20 with just under 15 minutes to play but the Vikings kept the strong shooting effort going. Augustana was 8 of 12 from the field at the midway point of the second half, leading to a 24-point margin of 67-43 with 10:48 to play.

The Vikings led by as much as 26 on the night and closed-out the contest picking up a win with its starters on the bench for most of the second half heading into a big contest with St. Cloud State on Saturday.

The 90-67 victory marks the fourth time Augustana has put up 90-plus points in a game this season.

Augustana will play at St. Cloud State at 6 p.m. tomorrow night at Halenbeck Hall on SCSU’s campus.

WOMEN

DULUTH, Minn. – Allie Koehn and Sydney Rome led Augustana University women’s basketball with 14 points each in a 77-63 win over Minnesota Duluth (11-8, 9-6 NSIC) on Friday night. The win improved Augustana’s record to 16-6 overall, including 11-4 in the NSIC.

Four players finished in double-figures for the Vikings, led by Koehn and Rome. Koehn was 4 of 4 from 3-point range on the night while Rome knocked down 4 of 7 from behind the arc. Augustana hit 11 of 21 (57 percent) from 3-point range and finished 45 percent from the field.

Naomi Rust pitched in with 11 points while Shelby Selland added 10 points and four rebounds. Logan O’Farrell recorded eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Augustana forced Minnesota Duluth into 12 turnovers on the night and the Vikings turned them into 12 points. The Bulldogs shot 37.3 percent from the field, hitting 4 of 19 from 3-point range.

Namoi Rust scored six of Augustana’s first 10 points on the night helping the Vikings gain a 10-4 lead just under four minutes into the contest. The Vikings started the game 5 of 8 from the field, getting eight of its first 10 points in the paint.

Minnesota Duluth scored five straight to get within one at 10-9 but the Vikings got a pair of 3-pointers off the bench from Allie Koehn and Abby Hora putting Augustana up five at 16-11 with 2:03 left in the first quarter. The Vikings closed-out the quarter on an 8-2 run helping build a 21-13 lead.

The Bulldogs opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 22-21 lead, their first since the game’s first basket. Augustana answered by scoring seven straight and another 3-pointer by Koehn with 44 seconds left in the second quarter helped the Vikings take a seven point lead of 31-24. Augustana took a 31-26 lead into halftime.

The Vikings came out strong to start the third quarter and built their first double-digit lead of the night, starting on a 7-2 run to take a 38-28 lead. UMD answered with seven straight points and stayed within four until Koehn continued her streak of hot shooting for the Vikings. Koehn hit a pair of 3-pointers during an 11-0 Augustana run that helped the Vikings take a 53-39 lead with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Minnesota Duluth didn’t go away quietly as the Bulldogs started the fourth quarter by out-scoring the Vikings 14-3 in the first 3:37 to get within five at 58-53. Shelby Selland stopped the bleeding with a 3-point-play and Sydney Rome knocked down a pair of threes to push Augustana’s lead back up to double-digits at 67-56 with 4:10 to play. UMD cut Augustana’s lead to six with 3:12 to play but the Vikings quickly pushed it back to double-digits before closing-out the contest at the free throw line picking up the 77-63 road victory.

Augustana will conclude its four-game road trip tomorrow afternoon taking on St. Cloud State at 4 p.m. in St. Cloud, Minnesota.