Drawing The Winner Of “Art to Remember” Rehfeld’s Raffle For Alzheimer’s Cure

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls artist and a Downtown gallery have teamed up in the search for a cure to Alzheimer’s.

Rehfeld’s Art and Framing owner Matt Jorgenson joins us today along with artist Jerry Cook to tell us about the “Art to Remember” raffle.