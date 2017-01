Lincoln Girls Rally At O’Gorman

Patriots Win 55-51

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Down 11 at half the Lincoln Patriot girls’ basketball team rallied to win at O’Gorman 55-51 on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Anna Brecht led all scorers with 18 points while teammate Brooke Brown scored 15. Emma Ronsiak led O’Gorman with 13 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!